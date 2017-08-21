UPDATE: Close to 1,000 gather to watch eclipse in Kelowna

UPDATE: 10:12 a.m.

Close to 1,000 people are gathered at the Kelowna Curling Club to try and get a glimpse of a rare astronomical event, an eclipse of the sun.

Jim Tisdale of the Royal Astronomical Society said they brought in some 400 pairs of special glasses needed to watch the eclipse without damaging your eyes and all of them were snapped up within 45 minutes this morning.

People began lining up at the curling club by 8 a.m. this morning.

Our reporter spoke with Andrew Bennett of the Royal Astronomical Society as well:

ORIGINAL:

The rare astronomical event that so many have been waiting for will get underway in just a few hours.

The sky will darken today as the moon moves between the sun and the earth for an eclipse of the sun, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in this part of the world since 1979.

If you want to observe it, however, you should have the right equipment on hand because solar eclipses are as dangerous as they are engaging.

“We want people to have a moment of pleasure, not a lifetime of regret,” said Ken Tapping, an astronomer with the National Research Council of Canada’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in the Okanagan.

“The trouble is that eclipses make the sun interesting. If you’re walking around, your eyeballs are moving all the time. But you can overcome this common sense when the sun becomes interesting, so people will stare at the sun.”

A Kelowna optometrist is concerned that he’s going to see the negative side effects of just that phenomenon.

Dr. Paul Clark says if solar filter eyewear is not used “absolutely perfectly” or if there is a manufacturing defect in solar filter glasses, it could result in permanent vision loss.

“Just like sunburn to the skin, the effects are not felt or noticed immediately,” said Clark.

“I have a great fear that I will have patients in my office on Tuesday, Aug. 22, who woke up with hazy, blurry vision that I cannot fix.

“There is absolutely no safe way to watch the eclipse other than on television.”

The eclipse on Aug. 21 is a total eclipse along a band about 100 kilometres wide that crosses the entire United States from the southeast to Oregon in the northwest, said Tapping.

Around 9:13 a.m., observers using the right equipment will see a little notch on the sun as the moon moves in front of it. By 10:25 a.m., close to 90 per cent of the sun will be covered by the moon. It will all be over at 11:42 a.m.

It’s as close to a total eclipse, where the entire sun is covered, that Canadians have seen since 1979. Only people in Oregon will see 100 per cent coverage of the sun.

In Kelowna the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is hosting a free public viewing event from 9 a.m. until noon at the Kelowna Curling Club. Approved solar eclipse glasses will be available for use, along with special solar eclipse telescopes.