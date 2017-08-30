UPDATE: Highway 1 clear after driver pinned in crash

An early morning accident eight kilometres east of Canoe has closed the Trans-Canada Highway.-image credit: File photo

Traffic rolling again on TCH after driver pinned in crash rescued.

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Drive BC sreports an accident involving a tractor-trailer eight kilometres east of Canoe is now clear.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating after a tractor-trailer unit left the westbound lanes of Highway 1 early this morning, smashing through roadside tress before coming to a stop down a 15-foot embankment.

Police were called to the accident scene just west of Bernie Road on Highway 1 at 2:56 a.m.

“The driver of the tractor-trailer was pinned in the vehicle and had to be cut from the wreckage,” said Sgt. Scott West, who noted the extraction was complicated due to the terrain and the wreckage.

“It was also further complicated due to overhanging trees and the fact that the truck had to be stabilized by a heavy wrecker so that it did not destabilize and roll further, which would have endangered the rescuers as well as the trapped driver.”

West adds that at this time the male driver from Mission B.C. has been, or will be, air lifted to a larger centre as a precaution due to the length of time he was pinned in the vehicle.

The Trans-Canada Highway eight kilometres east of Canoe is now open to single-lane-alternating traffic with up to a 20-minute delay.

ORIGINAL: 6:31 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions eight kilometres east of Canoe because of vehicle Incident.

Drive BC says assessment is in progress and there is no estimated time of opening.

Updates wil be provided here as soon as they become available.