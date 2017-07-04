UPDATE: Man in serious condition after Surrey shooting

RCMP are investigating after a man was hot in Guildford

Surrey RCMP closed off several blocks around the 148 Street and 108 Avenue intersection. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Guildford Tuesday night.

According to Surrey RCMP, the man, who is his 30s, had multiple gun shot wounds and was transported to a regional trauma centre. The shooting took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the strip mall at the northwest corner of 148 Street and 108 Avenue in Guildford and witnesses said they heard half a dozen shots prior to the RCMP’s arrival. A bullet hole marred the glass front of a sushi restaurant with a ‘grand opening’ sign still up.

UPDATE: Tuesday night #SurreyBC shooting left man in serious condition & bullet holes in #Guildford sushi restaurant https://t.co/7f71n7KRX9 pic.twitter.com/p7CZFQdrI8 — Kat (@katslepian) July 5, 2017

Police arrested a man believed to be involved in the shooting and he remains in custody. RCMP forensics and the serious crime investigators were gathering evidence at the scene for several hours after the shooting.

The victim is known to police for his involvement in criminal activity and the shooting is believed to be targeted. Bystanders said they believe that the shots came from a motorcyclist.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

WATCH: Police close down Guildford intersection after shooting