UPDATE: Monte Lake fire continues to burn

The Martin Mountain wildfire continues to burn out of control at 150 hectares, with a 30 per cent containment.

Overnight 13 firefighters worked to gain containment along with several pieces of heavy machinery.

On Friday BC Wildfire Service brought in 77 firefighters to battle the flames along side air support.

Fortunately strong winds are not forecast for the area today which will aid fire suppression.

Disruption has ended along a major route in the region as the Monte Lake wildfire continues to burn.

Highway 97 finally fully opened mid Friday morning, with speeds reduced to 50 km/hr between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The blaze remains at an estimated 150 hecatres and is out of control but 30 per cent contained.

B.C. Wildfire Service ground crews and air support are currently working to establish containment around the perimeter of this fire.

Structures have been impacted by the fire and an evacuation order remains in place.

