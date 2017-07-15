UPDATE: Wildfire burns in Lake Country

Fire suspected to start in the ditch

UPDATE: 6:48 p.m.

According to an RCMP officer on scene the fire started on a property on Nighthawk Road, Saturday afternoon.

All homes along Nighthawk Road are being evacuated along with those living on Camp Road and some houses on Okanagan Centre Road West.

The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support Lake Country fire crews fighting a spreading grass fire in Okanagan Centre.

Wind is a major factor in the fire, gusting at 70 kilometres an hour.

————-

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire Management is assisting local fire departments in fighting a blaze in Lake Country.

The fire started just before 4:30 p.m. and is on the North side of McKinley Island on the East side of Okanagan Lake.

Several air tankers and helicopters have been called in as well. Boaters on Wood Lake are asked to stay away from the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown and structures are threatened.

Residents are reportedly leaving their homes on their own accord.

More to come.

——-

Emergency crews are responding to an apparent grass fire in Lake Country.

The fire reportedly broke out at about 4:30 p.m.

Strong winds are reportedly causing the fire to grow.

More to come.