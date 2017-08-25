Vehicle incident snarls Hwy 1

Those driving along Highway 1 should expect to see some delays just west of Sicamous, where DriveBC reports a vehicle incident.
The nature of the incident is unclear at this time, but the highway, previously closed in both directions two kilometres west of Sicamous, is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.
It’s not clear at this time when the road will be entirely cleared.
DriveBC says there is a detour available along highways 97B and 97A.
