Vernon house shooting investigated

At 2:21 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received several reports of shots being fired in the 3800 block of 21st Avenue

Police investigate a shooting at 21st Avenue and 15th Crescent in Vernon’s Mission Hill area Sunday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon RCMP have very few details as to a shooting in the Mission Hill neighbourhood.

At 2:21 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received several reports of shots being fired in the 3800 block of 21st Avenue.

“On arrival, they determined that several shots had been fired into a house. There are no reports of injuries,” said Sgt. Rob Farrer.

No one was in the house when the police arrived and no suspects have been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Vernon RCMP.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.