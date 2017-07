Sicamous firefighter Joe McCulloch’s photo shows what he and fellow firefighters are up against near100 Mile House. Joe McCulloch photo

Some Sicamous firefighters are giving people a chance to see what they are up against in the fight against the Gustafsen Lake blaze.

The first crew with the Shuswap Structural Protection Unit deployed to the Gustafsen Fire returned home with some video of the work they were doing there.

The crews are grateful for the support and care they were given by the volunteers at 108 Mile Ranch.