VIDEO: ICBC reports 36 crashes per hour

Insurer says it will crack down on bad drivers

Four-fifths of B.C. drivers couldn’t pass their driving test if they took it again today, an Insights West survey released Tuesday has found.

The Insurance Corporation of B.C., who commissioned the report, has seen a 23 per cent in crashes between 2013 and 2016. That, director of strategic sourcing and asset management Chris Hancock said, adds up to 875 crashes per day or 36 per hour.

“When we think about car crashes, it’s easy to forget about the costs,” said Hancock. “Last year, the number of crashes resulted in $2.7 billion in injury costs but in addition to that, there’s also $1.5 billion in material damage costs.”