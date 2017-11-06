Watch for slippery sections on the highways

Coming up today: RSS staff arm themselves against the province’s opioid crisis

The weather is trending colder this week, with today’s high of -3 C hitting town early this afternoon.

Drive BC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Highway 23 from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke. There’s also slippery sections from 11 kilometres west of Sicamous to Craigellachie and on Highway 1 within Glacier National Park.

In case you missed it:

Snow sport enthusiasts embrace coming season

Revelstoke dancers perform alongside Motos O in One Hit Wonders

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

Don’t rake your leaves

Coming up today: The Kodiaks return from a tournament in Golden and staff at Revelstoke Secondary School arm themselves against the province’s opioid crisis.

Previous story
CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers
Next story
Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Just Posted

Kodiaks gain experience in Golden

Women’s hockey team travels over Rogers Pass to play in tournament

Snow sport enthusiasts embrace coming season

Hundreds check out used gear at Revelstoke Ski Club’s Ski Swap

Revelstoke dancers perform alongside Motus O in One Hit Wonders

Local dancers featured in two numbers

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Most Read