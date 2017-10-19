Wednesday morning Revelstoke update

There is water pooling and fog patches on the highways around Revelstoke this morning. (Drive BC Cams)

Wet highway conditions, what you missed yesterday and more

Water is pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and the western boundary of Glacier National Park this morning, according to Drive BC. Water is also pooling on Highway 1 between Craigellachie and Revelstoke. There are fog patches on this stretch.

There are also fog patches and water pooling between Shelter Bay and Revelstoke on Highway 23.

Revelstoke can expect rain today with a risk of thundershowers this afternoon. Today’s high is 8 C.



Monashee Spirits will soon offer cocktails

Wind wreaks havoc in the Shuswap

Family surrenders 9 neglected dogs in Kelowna



Revelstoke learns from its summer of 2016 bear woes, a new after-school child care option and more.

