Wednesday morning Revelstoke update

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Amounts of about 15 cm are expected, the warning says.
It was issued by Environment Canada shortly before 5 a.m.
Drive BC is also warning drivers to watch out for rocks on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.
Coming up today:
Coverage from the Grizzlies hockey game last night and a lounge endorsement approval could mean full-size drinks before Halloween for a local distillery.
