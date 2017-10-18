Wednesday morning Revelstoke update

Snow has already started to fall on the Roger’s Pass summit, stories you might have missed, and more

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Amounts of about 15 cm are expected, the warning says.

It was issued by Environment Canada shortly before 5 a.m.

Drive BC is also warning drivers to watch out for rocks on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

Coming up today:

Coverage from the Grizzlies hockey game last night and a lounge endorsement approval could mean full-size drinks before Halloween for a local distillery.

