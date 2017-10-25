Wednesday morning update

Good morning Revelstoke: a look ahead at our planned coverage today

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden remains closed this morning. (Drive BC Cams)

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden remains closed this morning after a rock slide about 55 kilometres east of Golden Tuesday night. Geotechnical officals are on site and the highway is expected to open this afternoon.

Drive BC is still warning of debris on the road between Revelstoke and Craigellachie.

The high in Revelstoke today is 11 C.

In case you missed it:

Few answers emerge as search continues

Classroom sizes remain constant in Revelstoke

Avalanche soccer team splits games at Valley Championships

Wet and muddy finale

Coming up today:

Our archives are moving, updates on the rock slide, and a look at the new campground planned for Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Our new issue is also on stands today. Find stories on the standoff last week, a fire suppression agreement, a couple cycling from Alaska to Patagonia and more inside.

 

