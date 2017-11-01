Wednesday round-up

Snowy sections on the Trans-Canada, Halloween celebrations and more

Drive BC is reporting snow on the Trans-Canada Highway within Glacier National Park this morning. It says there is compact snow with slushy sections for about 43 kilometres.

Look forward to more rain today as Revelstoke is forecast to only get a reprieve from around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Today’s high is 4 C, which we’re expected to hit at 2 p.m.

In case you missed it:

Missing elderly man found dead

RMR increases lift capacity for winter 2017

Senior girls heading to XC provincials

Coming up today:

We check in with one of the Revelstoke women who was in Las Vegas during October’s mass shooting, negotiations over the Area B fire services agreement and a look at some of the creative costumes our readers wore for Halloween.

 

