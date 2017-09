Black Press Legislative reporter Tom Fletcher speaks to the B.C. NDP unveiling their first throne speech since taking over as the government following their alliance with the B.C. Green Party.

Change is in the air.

The B.C. NDP’s first throne speech since the late 1990’s takes place today and Black Press Legislative reporter Tom Fletcher speaks to the changes that could be coming to B.C. under the new minority government formed with the B.C. Green Party.

RELATED: Government sets new course for BC

RELATED: New NDP cabinet gets down to work