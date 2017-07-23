Wild wind storm causes chaos in Revelstoke

Trees are blocking roads across town and more than 3,200 customers are without power

A fierce wind storm caused significant damage in Revelstoke, toppling numerous trees and knocking out power in several neighbourhoods.

The storm started at around 6:30 p.m. and lasted for about an hour.

Firefighters and RCMP were seen heading out all over town to deal with the problems and there are also reports of trees down on area highways.

We are still gathering reports of where trees are down around town. Here is a list of what we’ve learned so far through the Review’s Facebook page:

— Lots of trees are down on the Greenbelt.

— A big tree is down on the 1100 block of Third Street West near the courthouse.

— A tree is down on Track Street near Townley Road.

— One came down at the corner of Victoria and Fifth Street East.

— Two trees are down on Mercs Road in the Big Eddy.

— Two are down near Wrights Machinery in the Big Eddy.

— A tree is down on Jordan Drive.

BC Hydro says power is out to more than 3,200 customers in the Revelstoke area, though the downtown core has been spared.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement earlier on Sunday warning of the incoming system and forecast winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

The top wind speed during the storm is not yet known.

More to follow…