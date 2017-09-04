Wildfire sparks near Little White Mountain

A new wildfire has sparked south of Kelowna

Another wildfire has ignited in the Central Okanagan.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, emergency personnel are on site at a small wildfire burning by the Canyon Lakes, just north-east of Little White Mountain and about 19 kilometres outside of the Kelowna city boundary.

Early estimates from BC Wildfire yesterday had it pegged at 10 hectares in size, but they have not yet released a new size estimate as of Monday morning.

More details to come.

