Wind knocks down trees, power lines

Brief but wild storm knocks out power to close to 9,000 residents

High winds knocked down branches in the Revelstoke area. Image Credit: Alex Cooper.

A wild wind storm has blown through the Shuswap, downing trees on several roads, knocking out power and stretching emergency resources.

The Trans-Canada Highway at 65 Avenue NW was closed when a falling tree knocked power lines onto the highway shortly after 6 p.m.

One witness says a semi-trailer driver caused sparking when he drove over the downed wires.

Wires are also down at the Deep Creek turnoff on Highway 97B and there are trees, rocks and debris on the Trans-Canada at Cambie Road in Malakwa.

Wind gusts were clocked at up to 45 kilometres per hour.

As of 6:45 p.m. 8,909 customers in BC Hydro’s Thompson-Shuswap service area are without power.

More information will be posted here as it becomes available.