Winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Powerful winds cause blackouts, force ferry cancellations on B.C.’s south coast

An intense weather system is battering Vancouver Island and the south coast with powerful winds that Environment Canada says could top 80 kilometres per hour.

Wind warnings have been issued for all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island, as well as Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound.

BC Hydro’s website showed just under 8,000 customers were in the dark across the island by mid-morning as that region bore the brunt of the storm.

Related: Wind warning issued for Fraser Valley

BC Ferries cancelled sailings on two routes between Tsawwassen and Vancouver Island until at least early afternoon while the Comox to Powell River run was suspended until midday and the southern Gulf Islands route was running late due to the high winds.

Passengers are urged to check with BC Ferries online or through its toll free number for further updates.

Environment Canada says winds are expected to ease by later in the day as the system weakens and moves out of the region.

The Canadian Press

