Woman, 19, identified as victim found in torched SUV

Her body was discovered in the burned-out vehicle in South Surrey

Police have identified the body found in a burned-out SUV in South Surrey this week as a 19-year-old woman.

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi was discovered after Mounties were originally called out to a vehicle fire shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Homicide investigators say they believe Dhesi’s death was not random.

No information on a suspect, or the make or model of the vehicle, has been provided.

An update on the case is expected Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp.grc.gc.ca.