Woman shot when man trips

A stumble led to dangerous consequences recently.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Chase RCMP received a report of a person who had been shot.

Police say investigation found that the day before, a 58-year-old man was walking with a .22 calibre rifle in the Adams Lake area.

The man stumbled, causing the rifle to fire, striking a woman in the shoulder.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The man was arrested for charges including possessing a firearm without a licence and careless use of a firearm. He was later released on a promise to appear in court.