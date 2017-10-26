Woman shot when man trips

Man stumbles, gun fires, striking woman in shoulder.

  • Oct. 26, 2017 11:30 a.m.
  • News

A stumble led to dangerous consequences recently.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Chase RCMP received a report of a person who had been shot.

Police say investigation found that the day before, a 58-year-old man was walking with a .22 calibre rifle in the Adams Lake area.

The man stumbled, causing the rifle to fire, striking a woman in the shoulder.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The man was arrested for charges including possessing a firearm without a licence and careless use of a firearm. He was later released on a promise to appear in court.

