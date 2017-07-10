YMCA opens door to evacuees

YMCAs across the province are opening their doors to those affected by the B.C. wildfires.
There are 12 locations evacuees can go to in Prince George, Kamloops, Victoria, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.
Amanda Alexander, CEO of the YMCA of Northern B.C. says evacuees are invited to visit the YMCAs to shower and clean up.
“They can rest in a safe space or take part in a drop-in program like basketball, fitness classes or swimming,” she explains. “We know that the province and many of BC’s children and families are in a state of emergency right now and we welcome all people impacted by the wildfires to find refuge at the Y.”
Evacuees will need identification that includes their photo and home address to participate.
List of YMCAs:
- KAMLOOPS – Downtown YMCA
400 Battle Street
250.372.7725
– John Tod Centre Y
150 Wood Street
250.554.9622
- PRINCE GEORGE -YMCA of Northern B.C.
2020 Massey Drive
250.562.9241
- KELOWNA– Kelowna Downtown YMCA
1011-505 Doyle Avenue
250.491.9622
– Kelowna Family YMCA
375 Hartman Road
250.491.9622
– H20 Adventure & Fitness Centre
4075 Gordon Drive
250.491.9622
- VANCOUVER ISLAND – Victoria Downtown Y
851 Broughton Street
250.386.7511
– Langford Westhills Y
1319 Westhills Drive
250.386.7511
– View Royal Eagle Creek Y
110-25 Helmcken Road
250.386.7511
- VANCOUVER – Robert Lee YMCA
955 Burrard Street
604.689.9622
– Langara Family YMCA
282 West 49th Avenue
604.324.9622
- SURREY – Tong Louie Family YMCA
14988 57th Avenue
604.575.9622