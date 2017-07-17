Precious Penny Chapin

Penny passed away in Fredericton N.B. July 13, 2017 with her husband Harry, son Jeffrey, daughter Susanne, son-in-law James, and granddaughter Mia nearby. Penny faced her last challenge with grace.



Penny will be remembered by everyone as always being positive and treating all with respect. She cared for everyone and enjoyed being part of their lives. She enjoyed spoiling her grandkids, Owen, Justin, and Mia and big kid Harry.



She often referred to Fredericton as one of her homes and such a pretty place along the river and we managed to bring her back here.



On behalf of Penny, I would like to thank everyone in the medical system for the excellent care and devotion. The journey started with the initial diagnosis while we were in Victoria for the winter to the Shuswap Lake General Hospital with their dedicated staff and to Fredericton’s outstanding medical services all with the full intention to make her last days as comfortable as possible.



A very special thank-you to acknowledge our two devoted children for their support! This entire story would have been impossible without their love and dedication to their mother and me.



There will be no funeral service or visitation by request of the family. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent through www.mcadamsfh.com.