Editorial: Review begins anew

As this issue of the Revelstoke Review hits stands, the newspaper will be starting a new chapter at its fresh office.

Our new space, at 101 First St. E., across from the Regent in Arlington Plaza better reflects the needs of our staff.

We are now located in the centre of downtown and look forward to being an even bigger part of the community.

You may notice some changes on our website and social media as well. We update Facebook a few times a day and local stories appear on our website.

Multimedia content will continue to be a focus for us as we strive to share Revelstoke’s stories with you.

Our editorial poll is back and we want your feedback and you’ll find it on our home page with this week’s question: Do you think Naloxone kits should be available in schools?

If you have a story tip or want to get in touch, please send me an email at marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com.

We’re having an open house in our new space on Nov. 17. More details on that soon. In the meantime, come say hi, we’re in our new space now.