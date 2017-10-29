Letter: Can’t afford delays on TCH upgrade

Crews clean up after a collision Monday, Sept. 18 on the Trans-Canada Highway near DeMille’s Fruit and Produce. -Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer.

An open letter to Premier Horgan:

Last week I listened with dismay at your intention to delay the four-lane upgrade of the Trans-Canada Highway to Chase from Kamloops (east of) until 2020. If ever there was a critical infrastructure need it is the completion of the four-laning of the Trans-Canada Highway through the B.C. Interior.

There have been numerous serious accidents on the two-lane stretch near Chase this summer. We are plagued with closures, deaths, millions of dollars in property losses and the insanely RV-clogged summer months.

As a retired ex-RCMP officer I emphasize to your government that the two-lane stretches of the TCH are an embarrassment to B.C. and Canada.

I cannot believe this critical highway project is on the back burner again.

Would you please reconsider this decision to delay?

James A. Grahn