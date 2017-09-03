25 challenge new race up Kill the Banker

Revelstoke is known for it’s steep, relentless trails. With the Begbie, Cartier, the Mount Revelstoke Summit Trail, and Glacier National Park, there’s no shortage of natural stair masters around.

You can add Kill the Banker to the list.

This year, Revelstoke Mountain Resort opened a trail up the run under the gondola. Where Kill the Banker is a wild mix of steeps, drops and pillows in winter; in summer, it’s a relentless ribbon of single-track, switchbacking around cliffbands and sending you scrambling through boulder fields.

On Sunday, the RMR held the Bank Heist, a race up Kill the Banker, likening it to the notorious Grouse Grind in North Vancouver (the Grind is shorter, but steeper). Fourteen men and 11 women challenged themselves in what was a fundraiser for the Revelstoke Community Foundation.

Rory Luxmoore was the fastest to the top, completing the 3.7 kilometre climb in 46:42 — 27 seconds ahead of runner up Brett McPhedran. Luxmoore said the comparison to the Grouse Grind was apt, adding that Kill the Banker was different — it was more open and less crowded, giving it a different feel.

Meghan Anderson was the fastest woman, finishing in 55:36.1 — a little more than a minute ahead of Sarah Newton.

Check out our photos from the race below:

Jamie Hobgood struggles up the steep trail after the second aid station. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Matt Reid was the first one to the top of Kill the Banker. His time of 48:45.5 was good for fourth. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Youngster Pierre Pasteur races to the top in a blistering time of 50:35.3 — fifth place overall. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Erik Brosch finished in 56:26.6. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Meghan Anderson was the fastest woman, finishing in 55:36.1. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Sarah Newton races to the top, with a youngster hot on her heels. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

A runner makes his way up Kill The Banker. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Jillian Wiesner nears the top. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Jody Lownds was fifth in the women’s race. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review