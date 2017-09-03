25 challenge new race up Kill the Banker

Revelstoke is known for it’s steep, relentless trails. With the Begbie, Cartier, the Mount Revelstoke Summit Trail, and Glacier National Park, there’s no shortage of natural stair masters around.
You can add Kill the Banker to the list.
This year, Revelstoke Mountain Resort opened a trail up the run under the gondola. Where Kill the Banker is a wild mix of steeps, drops and pillows in winter; in summer, it’s a relentless ribbon of single-track, switchbacking around cliffbands and sending you scrambling through boulder fields.
On Sunday, the RMR held the Bank Heist, a race up Kill the Banker, likening it to the notorious Grouse Grind in North Vancouver (the Grind is shorter, but steeper). Fourteen men and 11 women challenged themselves in what was a fundraiser for the Revelstoke Community Foundation.
Rory Luxmoore was the fastest to the top, completing the 3.7 kilometre climb in 46:42 — 27 seconds ahead of runner up Brett McPhedran. Luxmoore said the comparison to the Grouse Grind was apt, adding that Kill the Banker was different — it was more open and less crowded, giving it a different feel.
Meghan Anderson was the fastest woman, finishing in 55:36.1 — a little more than a minute ahead of Sarah Newton.
Check out our photos from the race below:
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.