Aquaducks sending big team to provincials

The Revelstoke Aquaducks dress up in 80s costumes for their team cheer, which they did to the song Safety Dance, at the regional summer swim competition in Kamloops. ~ Photo contributed

Contributed by the Revelstoke Aquaducks

The end to the summer swim season is almost here! The Revelstoke Aquaducks will be sending more than 30 swimmers to the BC Summer Swim Championships this weekend in Kamloops.

Over the long weekend, the Aquaducks sent about 40 swimmers to participate in the Okanagan Regional Championships in Kamloops. In the BC Summer Swimming Association, the top three fastest swimmers in every age group and in every event qualify for the province championships.

The Aquaducks performed very well at regionals and the club had a top three finisher in almost every event. Eighteen Aquaducks swimmers qualified in the 100 metre and 200 metre individual medley events. Fifteen swimmers qualified in the 50 metre freestyle and 16 separate Aquaducks relay teams qualified for provincials.

Special mentions go out to Cecilia Hobgoode, Maya Royle, and Fiona Woodman, who all came top three out of 20 young girls in the 100 metre individual medley.

Division 3 swimmers Madeleine Hobgoode and Kayln Gale placed top three in all of their events over the weekend. Bence Berkenbosch, Erik Brosch, Nolan Gale, William Hobgoode, Stefan Spataro, and Cohen Maddison all placed high in their events, and all are going to provincials. Even the coaches qualified!

Out of 40 swimmers, the Aquaducks had more than 50 personal best times and more than 30 provincial qualifiers. Everyone is excited to showcase their speed and skill to the province from August 18–20 at the Thomson Rivers University pool in Kamloops.

Way to go ‘Ducks!