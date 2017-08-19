Aussie captures Multisport elite women’s duathlon championship

Australia’s Felicity Sheedy-Ryan won the Multisport World championship elite women’s championship Saturday in two hours three minutes 57 seconds. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News

Felicity Sheedy-Ryan of Australia is the new elite women’s duathlon Multisport champion as she dethroned defending champ Emma Pallant of Great Britain.

“I wasn’t pushing myself too hard. I thought, (expletive) it, I’m going,” said Sheedy-Ryan. “I’ll just give it a crack. I was really lucky that I was strong enough to hold on.”

The Australian won in two hours three minutes and 57 seconds. Sheedy-Ryan never trailed once she got on the bike for the 40-kilometre leg.

Sheedy-Ryan came in with the goal to win, but came in recovering from an ankle injury seven weeks ago. That prevented her from being able to run for a few weeks.

Placing second was Margarita Garcia Cañellas from Spain in 2:05:14 and third went to former champion, Pallant, who clocked in at 2:06:12.

Winning the under-23 women’s field was France’s Lucie Picard, finishing in 2:08:10, good for fourth overall. Georgina Schwiening of Great Britain was second in 2:15:22 and third was Sayu Arizono of Japan in third at 2:21:57.

More on today’s action to come later.