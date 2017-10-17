Avalanche soccer team becomes North Zone champion

Team beat Vernon Christian 3-0 in penalty kicks

The Revelstoke Secondary School boys soccer team is the North Zone Champion.

The team won the final 3-0 against the Vernon Christian School in Vernon Monday night.

The teams were scoreless through both regular and extra time, and won on penalty kicks.

The goals were from Tristan Haworth, Marcelo Napoleao and Alvaro Fornelli.

The Avalanche soccer team now travels to Kamloops for the Valley Championships.

