Avalanche soccer team splits games at Valley Championships

Will play for a provincials berth this week

The Revelstoke Secondary School boys soccer team finished with a split record at the Valley Championships in Kamloops last week. The Avalanche won two and lost two, finishing fifth in the tournament.

On the first day, coach Andrew Sykes said the boys “worked their socks off” but were “outplayed by older and more experienced teams.” They lost to the 2016 provincial champions from Immaculata in Kelowna and to Similkameen from Keremeos, which finished sixth at last year’s provincials.

Sykes said the second day was a different story.

“We beat Ashcroft and Vernon quite convincingly,” he said, “and played some very good football in both matches.”

Tournament goals were scored by Grady Powell (3), Valentin Karajan (2), Connor Whitty, Nelson Luxmoore and Tristan Haworth.

The Avalanche will face Kamloops’ St. Anne’s School this week to decide who will get a berth at provincials.

