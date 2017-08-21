First David Thompson Paddlesport race a success

John George and Katja Rademacher relax after competing in the first annual David Thompson Paddlesport Classic. ~ Photo by Emily Kemp

By Emily Kemp, Special to the Review

Twenty teams made up of 30 people total battled the elements for the joy of challenging their bodies and mental state in a three-day 125 kilometre paddle of Lake Revelstoke.

The David Thompson Paddlesport Classic, named after the legendary explorer, took place over three days last weekend, from Aug. 18–20. The route ran parallel to Highway 23, paddling the original highways of the Sinixt First Nations. It began at Mica Creek and ended at the five-mile boat launch, 10 kilometres north of Revelstoke.

The race saw participants paddle 42 kilometres from Mica to the Goldstream River on day one, 46 kilometres to Mars Creek on day two, and 37 kilometres to the finish on day three.

This race was a first for Revelstoke — they’re more common on the east coast. Event organiser Bill Pollock, from Quebec, has been in Revelstoke for about two years. He modeled the event after the Adirondack Canoe Classic in New York State, which he participated in for about 20 years.

“This is a more beautiful lake to paddle in,” he said. “There’s nothing like this race here.”

Contestants and recreational participants paddled in various categories depending on their watercraft including canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. They were treated to constant views of the Selkirk and Monashee mountains along the way.

The team of Jeff Raymond and Katja Rademacher were the fastest, paddling the length of the lake in just over 11 hours. The fastest solo competitor was John George, who made it in 11:49:01.

The event was described as well organised — a key feature if it is to attract more people in the future, and Pollock hopes to continue it for many years to come.

Participants enjoyed sunny conditions and mild temperatures for the race. They carried what food and water they needed for that day and shuttles waited at the designated daily end spot, allowing participants to access their cars or accommodations for more supplies.

The race contained seven portages totaling five kilometres. Theoretically it could have all been done on water but the portages added an interesting element to the race that was enjoyed, and a fast portage made a difference to the competitors’ overall times.

“It was nice to stretch the body and wiggle around,” one participant said.

With not many competitors in this first-time event, participants had to challenge their personal bests. With very little current to help and about 40 kilometres to tackle each day, the event was a tough task.

“It was challenging to think how far you had to go each day,” said Vernon’s Joanna Demontreuil, who raced in a tandem canoe with her husband Chip McKay. They have recently gotten into marathon racing and said there isn’t many in the interior.

Participants travelled from all over. Rademacher and Raymond drove from Vancouver to compete with their double surf ski kayak. They have been kayaking for about 12 years. Their friend George raced in a single surf ski kayak. These reach around a top speed of about 13 kilometres per hour.

Ian Chadwick, who came from Enderby, said he did it for the challenge.

“I’d never been to Mica so it was an adventure, and also to see if I could do it on the SUP,” he said. It took 15:25:31 to paddle the 125 kilometre route.

The first day is always the hardest and Chadwick said the elements made it more difficult.

“At the end of the first day that headwind just about killed me,” he said. “The board was angled and my leg was starting to cramp.”