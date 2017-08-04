Glacier Challenge turns 30

70 teams will be taking part in the 30th annual Glacier Challenge slow-pitch tournament this weekend.

The games begin Friday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m., with softball action continuing on all fields in Centennial Park until Monday afternoon.

This year’s event includes a 10-team competitive division who will be playing for a $4,000 cash prize sponsored by Zala’s and Tourism Revelstoke.

There is also an intermediate division and a recreational division for those just looking to have fun.

The beer gardens will be open Friday night, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight.

On Friday, Devon Coyote will perform in the beer gardens.

On Saturday, local band Pineapple Express will play at 6 p.m. and BC/DC, an AC/DC cover band, will take the stage at 10 p.m. In between there will be a home run derby under the lights.

On Sunday, a special award will be presented to the Lumby Drillers, who have attended the Glacier Challenge for all 30 years. Barcade Fire, a cover/party band, will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.

A weekend ticket for the beer gardens that will get you into all three shows is $10.

There will be a kids zone in Centennial Park for families.

Get complete details at GlacierChallenge.com.