Grizzlies continue winning streak

The Revelstoke Grizzlies continued their winning ways this weekend with a pair of away game victories against Summerland and Chase.

The boys took it to the Summerland Storm on Friday night when Ullar Wlatzka started the scoring with a pass from Joel Scrimbit. Nine minutes later Clark Nelson found the net with an unassisted goal, followed three minutes later with another Grizzlies goal by Cole Golden.

The Grizzlies continued to dominate in the second period with a single goal from Matt Cadden .

Summerland rallied in the third period with a pair of goals from Lucas Jirousek, but it was too little, too late, for the boys from Summerland who went down to the Grizzlies, 4-2.

“We had a pretty greasy game against Summerland on Friday night, and despite the score it really was pretty balanced throughout the game. In the end, I think it was our speed that made the difference Friday night,” said coach Ryan Parent.

“I was actually pretty surprised. We hit some traffic getting out there and got there a little later than we’d wanted, but the team was ready to play and showed it from the first puck drop.”

On Saturday the Grizzlies traveled to take on the Chase Heat on their home ice and came away with a convincing 6-3 win.

Cody Flann and Ryan Bedard started the romp over Chase with a pair of goals in the first period, followed by two more in the second by Dylan McNeil and Scrimbit. The Heat answered with a single goal from Josh Bourne in the second.

Chase started and ended the third period with goals from Colton Nikiforuk and Kaden Black but Grizzlies’ Scrimbit and Golden found the net in the third period as well, leaving Chase behind for the second time in two weeks.

“Chase is a good hockey club, and I have a lot of respect for them. They returned most of their last year’s players and have to be taken seriously. They gave us a good game, but our boys played with good structure and came away with the win,”said Parent.

Parent added that, despite the 4 and 0 start to the season there are things he knows his team needs to improve in order to keep the winning streak alive.

“In neither of this weekend’s games were we entirely happy with our performance. We need to focus on our defensive zone and breakouts and that’s what we’ll be working on this week. We’ll dial that in and be ready for Hundred Mile House next weekend.”

One of the things that Parent is most pleased with is the fact that the team has managed to move players up the ranks and still find success on the ice.

“For example, we moved David Lezin to Notre Dame in the Saskatchewan Junior League and Matthew Monk to Whitecourt along with Daniel Fisher who went to the Canmore Eagles. It shows that we can be a strong contender and still advance guys. It’s nice to see,” said Parent.