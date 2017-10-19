Grizzlies outshoot Eagles to win 5-0

The Revelstoke Grizzles outshot the Sicamous Eagles on their way to a 5-0 win at home in the Forum Tuesday night. It was the Grizzlies’ first home game since Sept. 9. The Grizzlies are undefeated at home so far this regular season.

Revelstoke got off to a slow start, not scoring until captain Tommy Bodtker got one past Sicamous’ Zack Wickson with 2:41 to go in the first period.

Harley Bootsma added another with 17 seconds left on a power play with the assists going to Joel Scrimbit and Ullar Wiatzka.

In the second period, Cody Flann scored another power play goal at 13:37, with Dylan McNeil and Harrison Rosch picking up the assists.

McNeil got another shot past Wickson with 31 seconds remaining, on a short-handed play to make it 4-0 going into the third frame.

At 18:14, Wiatzka added another insurance goal on a power play with Jack McNamara and Scrimbit picking up the assists.

The Grizzlies outshot the Eagles 63-18.

The teams met last week in Sicamous, where the Grizzlies picked up a 7-4 victory.

The Grizzlies continue their best start in seven seasons and travel to Kelowna to take on the Chiefs, before returning to the Forum Saturday night to face the Kamloops Storm.

Cody Flann shoots on the Sicamous Eagles goalie during the second period. The Grizzlies won 5-0. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)