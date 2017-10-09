High school soccer team building momentum into final games of regular season

Spencer Spannier kicks the ball during a high school soccer game at Revelstoke Secondary School on Oct. 3, 2017 against Vernon Christian High School. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Secondary School boys soccer team continues to gain momentum heading into their final three regular season games.

The team is 1-2 so far this season, but coach Andrew Sykes is happy with their progress.

The team won their first game against Armstrong, but lost against Vernon Secondary School and Kalamalka Secondary School.

Last week, when the team faced Kalamalka – a AA team, while RSS is an A team – the boys held their heads high following the 5-2 loss.

“When I see the guys stand up and be competitive against a much bigger and much older team who’ve played together for longer, it makes me immensely proud,” said Sykes.

The team he fielded is not one that normally gets to play, with many of the international students taking on different positions on the field and some of the players who don’t a lot of time on the field some more minutes.

The team features one Grade 8 player and five Grade 9 players, in addition to the senior members. There are also six international students.

“We were expecting to train,” said Sykes. “I told the guys going in the score is immaterial, it doesn’t matter. It’s just getting used to your position and how we play as a team.”

Revelstoke’s two goals came from captain Spencer Spannier and from Grady Powell.

Kalamalka coach Brad Krahn said he was impressed with the level of sportsmanship shown by both teams.

“Even though it was a bit lopsided with the score, they still played with class,” he said.

Revelstoke’s focus now shifts to its final three games of the regular season this week. Thursday’s game – they don’t know their opponent yet – will be the deciding factor on whether they advance past regular season or not.

There are three teams in their A division and two will advance.

“As a coach I’m viewing these games leading up to those must-win games as an opportunity for us to develop and bond as a team,” said Sykes.