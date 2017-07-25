Hunter Stewardson wins nine medals at Indigenous Games

Revelstoke swimmer won medals in each event she competed in at competition in Toronto

Hunter Stewardson with her nine medals from the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto. ~ Photo by Jessica Stewardson

Revelstoke’s Hunter Stewardson represented the Team BC swim squad for the North American Indigenous Games last week in Toronto.

Hunter did well, earning nine medals altogether, with lots of personal bests. She medaled in each event she swam, taking home six gold, two silver and one bronze.

Hunter will be swimming at the Canadian Junior Swimming Championships this coming week at the Pan Am Sports Centre, the same venue the Indigenous games were held at. She will be swimming 100 metre and 200 metre breaststroke plus two relays with her team from the Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club from Salmon Arm.

Hunter still swims with the Revelstoke Aquaducks and is a junior coach. She looks forward to swimming at provincials wearing a REV cap this summer.

More than 535 athletes from around B.C. were selected to participate in the games, while more than 5,000 Indigenous athletes took part in 14 core sports.