James Lebuke wins three medals at AAA swim championships

Revelstoke youth James Lebuke emerged from the pool with three medals at the Swim BC LCM AAA Championships in Kamloops last weekend.

Lebuke, 15, who swims for the Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club (CSSSC) out of Salmon Arm, won two silver and a bronze while competing in six individual races and three relays in the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

He won silver in the 50 metre and 100 metre freestyle races, and bronze in the 200 metre individual medley. He narrowly missed the podium with a fourth place finish in the 100 metre and 200 metre breaststroke, and finished sixth in the 200 metre freestyle race.

He recorded personal bests in all his races.

Lebuke, along with fellow Revelstokian Hunter Stewardson, will be competing at the 2017 Canadian Junior Championships, in Toronto from July 26-31.

Last summer, Lebuke won three gold medals and set a provincial record in the 100 metre breaststroke at the BC Summer Swim Championships. CSSSC is a winter swim club, which trains and competes year-round, as opposed to summer swimming, which has a shorter season and is designed to be more fun.