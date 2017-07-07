Kelly Olynyk (right) (Instagram - @kellyolynyk) Kelly Olynyk (far right), (Instagram - @kellyolynyk)

Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Miami Heat

Kamloops’ Kelly Olynyk spent first four seasons with Boston Celtics

Canadian Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat.

Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.

A 7-foot centre from Kamloops, with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve.

He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a career-best 51 per cent last season.

Olynyk is the second significant agreement for Miami in this free-agent period. The Heat struck a deal Wednesday to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

