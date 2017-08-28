Kelowna teen Conor Martin wins Mount Revelstoke Steamer

84 road cyclists take part in annual race up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway

The youngest racer in the field was the fastest to the top at the annual Mount Revelstoke Steamer road race on Sunday.

Conor Martin, 16, from Kelowna, powered up the 26-kilometre long Meadows in the Sky Parkway in a time of 1:11:10.8, beating out last year’s winner Manual Fehlmann by 16 seconds.

Marg Fedyna, 52, continued her dominance of the women’s field, completing the climb in 1:25:05.7 — more than two minutes ahead of runner-up Aleesha Miller.

Eighty-four cyclists aged 16-79 gained 1,450 metres of elevation under sunny skies on their way to the finish line.

The parkway was rated the best hill climb in Canada by Cycling Canada Magazine. It was even longer than usual this year, starting at the Tournament of Champions monument near the Revelstoke Railway Museum thanks to the paving of that trail last year. A grizzly bear near the summit caused some excitement for the competitors, but fortunately did not cause the course to be shortened.

Daniel Dube was the fastest Revelstokian, making it to the top in 1:26:05.8.