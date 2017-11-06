Kodiaks gain experience in Golden

The Revelstoke women’s hockey team took to the road this past weekend to participate in a tournament in Golden.

“It is always a lot of fun to play other teams, as we do not have enough female hockey players in town to play full games,” says Whitney Kendrick, who has managed the Kodiaks for the past seven or so years. “We try and go to two or three tournaments a year on top of organizing our own in town. It can be a challenge, though, to get enough women together to make a team, like it was this weekend.”

The Kodiaks started off with only nine skaters in the first game. Fortunately, a player from Kimberley offered her help and filled one spot on the bench for the remainder of the tournament, and another joined from Revelstoke for the two Sunday games after chaperoning her son’s volleyball team for the weekend.

Any time the Kodiaks hit the ice, the skill level is as colourful as the rainbow, and the age ranges from spring chickens to seasoned players. The Kodiaks encourage any and all women to come to their practices on Wednesday nights from 8:25-9:25 at the Revelstoke Forum. They usually do drills for the first half hour and scrimmage for the second half. Quite often you will see complete rookies practising in one end of the rink while the rest of the team does drills in the other end.

The team has three sets of gear for women that do not have their own and want to try it out.

Check them out on Facebook: Revelstoke Women’s Hockey.