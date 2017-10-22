McGarva, Grizzlies top Storm 3-0

Grizzlies goalie Liam McGarva put on a show at the Forum Saturday. The 17-year-old picked up his first win of the season, denying the Kamloops Storm any net in the Revelstoke Grizzlies’ 3-0 win over the weekend.

“[The] last time we came in here, they definitely outplayed us, this time they got a little lucky, their goalie played fantastic,” said Kamloops head coach Ed Patterson. “But you know we made life difficult for ourselves by making things too cute. We should have just got more pucks on net, more traffic and made life miserable for the goalie.”

The first frame remained scoreless.

Revelstoke’s Zane Avery drew first blood, scoring unassisted at 10:35 in the second period.

Clark Nelson made it 2-0 with 1:37 left in the period, getting the puck from Jack McNamara and Jason Lane.

The third period started to look more like a boxing ring than a hockey arena, with the referees handing out 15 penalties – including two game misconducts, two fighting penalties and seven roughing penalties.

Revelstoke’s Josh Irvine scored the final goal of the night – an empty-netter off a pass from Jacob Bourchier, with 34 seconds remaining.

The Kamloops storm had previously won three out of four games.

“We didn’t play with a lot of energy. I didn’t like our game at all,” said Patterson. “They’re pretty cocky and arrogant, so back to the drawing board.”

The Grizzlies picked up their second win at home last week. They beat the Sicamous Eagles 5-0 on Oct. 17.

On Oct. 20, they were dealt their third loss of the season while visiting Kelowna and fell 5-3 to the Chiefs.

The Grizzlies are now 10-3-0. They face the Sicamous Eagles Saturday and their next home game is Nov. 10 against against the 100 Mile Wranglers.

Kamloops’ Jayden Castle goes airborne as Revelstoke’s Cody Flann chases a puck during second period KIJHL action. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Kamloops Storm 3-0 at the Forum in Revelstoke, B.C. on Oct. 21, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke goalie Liam McGarva scored a shutout during regular season KIJHL action. The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Kamloops Storm 3-0 at the Forum in Revelstoke, B.C. on Oct. 21, 2017. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)