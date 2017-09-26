New management will grow business, board president says

File Photo Will Lockwood hits an approach shot on the second hole at the Salmon Arm Golf Club during a B.C. Interior Junior Golf League tournament.

The operation of the Salmon Arm Golf Club will be under new management with Monaghan Golf Group.

The group manages eight courses in B.C., including Langara Golf Course in Vancouver, Bowen Island Golf Club on Bowen Island and Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Kelowna.

“Monaghan Golf Group comes highly recommended from both the private and public sector of the golf industry,” said Joan Sholinder, president of Salmon Arm Golf Club (SAGC).

“Their knowledge and experience in the industry and their recent expansion into the Okanagan at Shadow Ridge Golf Club, makes them a perfect fit to lead Salmon Arm Golf Club moving forward.”

According to a press release posted on the Monaghan Golf Group Website, the group will mange all aspects of Salmon Arm Golf Club’s golf operations as well as its accounting and marketing departments.

These operations have been handled by the SAGC board for the past three years since they eliminated the course’s general manager position in early 2015, Sholinder said.

She said all course staff will remain the same and the board will return to their former role as a governance board once Monaghan takes over management.

“Salmon Arm Golf Club truly is one of the Okanagan’s gems,” said Tom Monaghan, president of Monaghan Golf Group. “It is a well-established and mature golf course with some of the prettiest holes in British Columbia. We will be using all of our resources to further elevate the Salmon Arm Golf Club experience for members, guests and the public.”

Sholinder said rumours the Golf Club is facing financial difficulties that have been circulating are false.

“There’s some disgruntled members from probably five or six years ago that continually spread misinformation and rumours,” she said.

According to Sholinder the club has been working to drastically cut expenses over the past three years.

“Now it’s a matter of growing the business and keeping our expenses where they’re at right now. We’re in no danger of receivership,” she said.

Citing their results with other courses they manage, Sholinder said turning management over to Monaghan has the potential to grow the business.

Sholinder said she thinks help from Monaghan with marketing the course will increase the number of tourists and green fee players enjoying the course.