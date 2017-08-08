Peter Behncke, Emily Unterberger medal at Canada Games

Left: Peter Behncke (right) with his teammate Sam Willett after the two finished second and first respectively in the hammer throw at the Canada Games.; Right: Emily Unterberger competes in the mountain bike race at the Canada Summer Games last week. ~ Photos by Kevin Bogetti Smith

Both Revelstoke athletes who attended the Canada Summer Games are returning home with medals.

Peter Behncke and Emily Unterberger both competed at the games in Winnipeg last week.

Behncke, 22, won a silver medal in the hammer throw with a toss of 51.14 metres in the finals on Aug. 1. He finished behind B.C. teammate Sam Willett, who’s 54.5 metre throw took the victory.

Behncke said the games were a blast and was happy to finish on top with his teammate.

“Everyone here is at a high level. It’s fun to feel the energy,” he said after receiving his medal on Thursday. “We’ve been done for a couple of days. We’re out here every day. I didn’t have a voice last night after the basketball game.”

Unterberger won a bronze medal, anchoring Team BC in the cross-country mountain bike relay race last Tuesday, Aug. 1. She was joined in the race by Julia Long of Whistler and Lucy Schick of Gibsons.

“It is exciting to win this competition as a team,” said Unterberger after the race.

The race was won by Quebec, while Ontario finished second.

Unterberger, 21, started the games on July 30 with a seventh place finish in the individual cross-country race. Her time of 1:40:13 was 10 minutes back of the winner, Ann-Julie Tremblay of Quebec. 19 youth from across the country competed in the 26 kilometre race.