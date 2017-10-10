By Nadja Luckau

For the second year in a row, the Revelstoke Kodiaks organized a free event for the World Girl’s Hockey Weekend called Play Like A Girl. This weekend is put together by the International Ice Hockey Federation and helps to promote the female hockey game. Events took place in over 30 countries. Ours drew almost 20 players between the ages of five and 50 to the Forum.

Abbi Vigue, a true Revelstoke female hockey legend, led a fun practice, where minor hockey girls as well as “mature” players got to improve their skills. The Kodiaks wanted to show the younger players, who all play on teams with boys, that it is possible to be on the ice with all females. The most popular drill was definitely when Abbi made us superman dive under a hockey stick that was held up by a couple of cones. The adults enjoyed this at least as much as the minors!

The City of Revelstoke supported this event with free ice time, and Hockey Canada supplied toques for all participants. The event fell on Thanksgiving weekend, which kept attendance low, but the Kodiaks will host a similar event on a better weekend later in the season. We love hockey and want to see more girls out there enjoying the game.