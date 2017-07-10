Revelstoke Aquaducks are golden in Golden

From left: Emma Mair, Lauryn Holland, Suri Stewardson, Cecilia Hobgood and Maya Royle competed at the swim meet in Golden. ~ Photo contributed

By Emily Pfeiffer, Revelstoke Aquaducks

Forty swimmers from the the Revelstoke Aquaducks attended the team’s third meet of the season in Golden last weekend.

It was the first official heats and finals swim competition for the Ducks and despite the hot weather of 35 C while swimming in an outdoor pool, the team placed first overall and came home with 19 medals!

Medal winners include:

Division 1 girls:

1st place – Cecilia Hobgood

2nd place – Maya Royle

Division 2 girls:

2nd place – Kenadie Stefura

3rd place – Suri Stewardson

Division 3 girls:

1st place – Kayln Gale

2nd place – Madeleine Hobgood

3rd place – Autumn Griffith-Doyle

Division 4 girls:

1st place — Devyn Gale

3rd place — Morgan Stefura

Division 5 girls:

2nd place – Rebecca Brosch

3rd place – Morgan Tegart

Division Ocat2:

1st place – Hunter Stewardson

Division 8:

1st place – Emily Pfeiffer

3rd place – Meghan Fair

Division 2 boys:

1st place – William Hobgood

Division 3 boys:

1st place – Bence Berkenbosch

3rd place – Murdoch Tegart

Division 5 boys:

2nd place – Stefan Spataro

Division 6 boys:

1st place – Nolan Gale

Moreover, a huge mention goes out to four swimmers who swam their first 200 metre freestyle relay: Jasper Griffith, Zayden Griffith, Ben Morrow and Hamish Woodman.

These little guys blew all away with their determination to just keep swimming.

Finally, a huge congratulations goes out to all Aquaducks for their hard work and dedication this competition.