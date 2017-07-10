Revelstoke Aquaducks are golden in Golden

Forty swimmers from the the Revelstoke Aquaducks attended the team’s third meet of the season in Golden last weekend.
It was the first official heats and finals swim competition for the Ducks and despite the hot weather of 35 C while swimming in an outdoor pool, the team placed first overall and came home with 19 medals!
Medal winners include:
Division 1 girls:
1st place – Cecilia Hobgood
2nd place – Maya Royle
Division 2 girls:
2nd place – Kenadie Stefura
3rd place – Suri Stewardson
Division 3 girls:
1st place – Kayln Gale
2nd place – Madeleine Hobgood
3rd place – Autumn Griffith-Doyle
Division 4 girls:
1st place — Devyn Gale
3rd place — Morgan Stefura
Division 5 girls:
2nd place – Rebecca Brosch
3rd place – Morgan Tegart
Division Ocat2:
1st place – Hunter Stewardson
Division 8:
1st place – Emily Pfeiffer
3rd place – Meghan Fair
Division 2 boys:
1st place – William Hobgood
Division 3 boys:
1st place – Bence Berkenbosch
3rd place – Murdoch Tegart
Division 5 boys:
2nd place – Stefan Spataro
Division 6 boys:
1st place – Nolan Gale
Moreover, a huge mention goes out to four swimmers who swam their first 200 metre freestyle relay: Jasper Griffith, Zayden Griffith, Ben Morrow and Hamish Woodman.
These little guys blew all away with their determination to just keep swimming.
Finally, a huge congratulations goes out to all Aquaducks for their hard work and dedication this competition.