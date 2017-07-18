Revelstoke Aquaducks send eight swimmers to Penticton

From left: Emma-Leigh Champman (from Salmon Arm), and Revelstoke’s Anna Pfeiffer and Claudia Cinelli showcase their medals from the Pentiction swim meet last weekend. ~ Photo contributed

By Meghan Fair, Revelstoke Aquaducks

As the summer gets hotter day by day, the Revelstoke Aquaducks continue to compete in swim meets all over the region. The latest meet the Aquaducks attended was the Penticton Invitational this past weekend.

Eight swimmers along with one coach swam in the meet. Division 2 swimmer Nora Painter made best times in all four events she swam this weekend: the 100 metre individual medley, the 50 metre freestyle, the 50 metre breastroke, and the 100 metre freestyle.

Division 6 swimmer Brynn Hoshizaki not only won a bronze medal in her division, she also created a new best time in her 100 metre butterfly by 17 seconds.

Division 7 swimmers Claudia Cinelli and Anna Pfeiffer earned silver and gold medals for their age group.

Best effort was also put out by swimmers Emma Mair, Kenadie Stefura, Tye Hoshizaki, and Megan Hoshizaki.

Congratulations to Penticton for hosting another successful and well-run swim meet, and congratulations to all swimmers who attended Penticton for a job well done.