Revelstoke Aquaducks swim to first at home meet

50 members of Aquaducks take part in home meet; team heading to regionals this weekend

The Revelstoke Aquaducks celebrate after winning their home meet last weekend. ~ Photo contributed

By Bailey Lebuke, Revelstoke Aquaducks

Things were really revved up for the Revelstoke Aquaducks’ home meet this weekend.

With more than 50 club swimmers competing, this was by far the most attended meet for the Ducks. Moreover, this speedy team finished first overall — a well deserved accomplishment as these swimmers worked their feathers off all weekend long.

The girls team cracked ahead for a first place overall and the boys finished in second place. Our waddlers competed in four events with heats and finals, as well as relays, which tired out the little duckies.

Pushing through the exhaustion, the Aquaducks won 18 aggregate medals:

Girls division one:

1st – Cecilia Hobgood

2nd – Mataya Wilms

3rd – Maya Royle

Boys division one:

1st – Cohen Maddison

Girls division two:

1st – Nyola Wilms

3rd – Kenadie Stefura

Boys division two:

1st – William Hobgood

Girls division three:

1st – Kalyn Gale

3rd – Madeline Hobgood

Boys division three:

2nd – Bence Burkenbosch

Boys division four:

3rd – Kale Jay

Girls division five:

3rd – Rebecca Brosch

Boys division five:

2nd – Alex Jay

Boys division six:

1st – Nolan Gale

3rd – Erik Brosch

Girls division seven:

1st – Anna Pfeiffer

2nd – Claudia Cinelli

3rd – Gina Cinelli

A special mention to Tia Traverse, Zephlyn Seymour, Selwyn Wilkey, Tala Woodhouse, Luke Traverse, Liam Essen, Miller Painter and Dawson Wilkey for swimming one of their first relays, as well as to Nolan Gale for breaking a 20-year-old record in 100 metre freestyle with a 57.72 second swim (the old record was 57.73 seconds).

And a special thank you to Cynthia Pfeiffer, Gina Cinelli, and Anna Pfeiffer for coaching this weekend.

The Aquaducks are very thrilled to be competing next weekend at the Kamloops Tournament Center for the Okanagan Regionals, a qualifying meet for provincials.