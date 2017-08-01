Revelstoke Aquaducks swim to first at home meet

Things were really revved up for the Revelstoke Aquaducks’ home meet this weekend.
With more than 50 club swimmers competing, this was by far the most attended meet for the Ducks. Moreover, this speedy team finished first overall — a well deserved accomplishment as these swimmers worked their feathers off all weekend long.
The girls team cracked ahead for a first place overall and the boys finished in second place. Our waddlers competed in four events with heats and finals, as well as relays, which tired out the little duckies.
Pushing through the exhaustion, the Aquaducks won 18 aggregate medals:
Girls division one:
1st – Cecilia Hobgood
2nd – Mataya Wilms
3rd – Maya Royle
Boys division one:
1st – Cohen Maddison
Girls division two:
1st – Nyola Wilms
3rd – Kenadie Stefura
Boys division two:
1st – William Hobgood
Girls division three:
1st – Kalyn Gale
3rd – Madeline Hobgood
Boys division three:
2nd – Bence Burkenbosch
Boys division four:
3rd – Kale Jay
Girls division five:
3rd – Rebecca Brosch
Boys division five:
2nd – Alex Jay
Boys division six:
1st – Nolan Gale
3rd – Erik Brosch
Girls division seven:
1st – Anna Pfeiffer
2nd – Claudia Cinelli
3rd – Gina Cinelli
A special mention to Tia Traverse, Zephlyn Seymour, Selwyn Wilkey, Tala Woodhouse, Luke Traverse, Liam Essen, Miller Painter and Dawson Wilkey for swimming one of their first relays, as well as to Nolan Gale for breaking a 20-year-old record in 100 metre freestyle with a 57.72 second swim (the old record was 57.73 seconds).
And a special thank you to Cynthia Pfeiffer, Gina Cinelli, and Anna Pfeiffer for coaching this weekend.
The Aquaducks are very thrilled to be competing next weekend at the Kamloops Tournament Center for the Okanagan Regionals, a qualifying meet for provincials.