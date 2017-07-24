Revelstoke Aquaducks win 14 medals in Salmon Arm

Team is hosting the swim meet this weekend — the last one before regional championships

The Revelstoke Aquaducks competed in Salmon Arm this weekend, their second to last meet before the regional competition.

With a second place overall finish against teams from the Okanagan, the Ducks were ecstatic after such a long, hard week.

At the meet, all Ducks competed in six events, with preliminaries and finals in each, making for a very exhausted group of duckies. Despite the large amount of racing, the team came home with 14 aggregate medal winners, including a sweep of the division three girls.

Medallists were:

— Cecilia Hobgood, 2nd place, girls division 1

— Cohen Maddison, 1st place, boys division 1

— Nyola Willms, 2nd place, girls division 2

— William Hobgood, 2nd place, boys division 2

— Autumn Griffith-Doyle, 3rd place, girls division 3

— Madeleine Hobgood, 2nd place, girls division 3

— Kayln Gale, 1st place, girls division 4

— Bence Berkenbosch, 3rd place, boys division 3

— Megan Hoshizaki, 3rd place, division 4 girls

— Devyn Gale, 2nd place, division 4 girls

— Stefan Spataro, 2nd place, division 5 boys

— Brynn Hoshizaki, 2nd place, girls division 6

— Nolan Gale, 3rd place, boys division 6

Two of our turtle swimmer, Zayden Griffith and Benjamin Morrow, deserve special mention for swimming their very first 50 metres unassisted on a relay.

The Aquaducks are extremely excited for their next swim meet, at home this weekend in Revelstoke.