Revelstoke Aquaducks win 14 medals in Salmon Arm

The Revelstoke Aquaducks competed in Salmon Arm this weekend, their second to last meet before the regional competition.
With a second place overall finish against teams from the Okanagan, the Ducks were ecstatic after such a long, hard week.
At the meet, all Ducks competed in six events, with preliminaries and finals in each, making for a very exhausted group of duckies. Despite the large amount of racing, the team came home with 14 aggregate medal winners, including a sweep of the division three girls.
Medallists were:
— Cecilia Hobgood, 2nd place, girls division 1
— Cohen Maddison, 1st place, boys division 1
— Nyola Willms, 2nd place, girls division 2
— William Hobgood, 2nd place, boys division 2
— Autumn Griffith-Doyle, 3rd place, girls division 3
— Madeleine Hobgood, 2nd place, girls division 3
— Kayln Gale, 1st place, girls division 4
— Bence Berkenbosch, 3rd place, boys division 3
— Megan Hoshizaki, 3rd place, division 4 girls
— Devyn Gale, 2nd place, division 4 girls
— Stefan Spataro, 2nd place, division 5 boys
— Brynn Hoshizaki, 2nd place, girls division 6
— Nolan Gale, 3rd place, boys division 6
Two of our turtle swimmer, Zayden Griffith and Benjamin Morrow, deserve special mention for swimming their very first 50 metres unassisted on a relay.
The Aquaducks are extremely excited for their next swim meet, at home this weekend in Revelstoke.