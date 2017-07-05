Revelstoke Aquaducks win three medals in Kelowna

By Emily Pfeiffer, Revelstoke Aquaducks

The Revelstoke Aquaducks attended their second meet of in the season this past Canada Day weekend at the H20 aquatic centre in Kelowna BC.

The Ducks competed against not only swimmers from their home region of Okanagan swimmers, but also against ones from the Kootenays and Vancouver.

13 Aquaducks attended and all achieved bets times. It was the very first meet for new swimmers Kaes Bloomenstein and Tala Woodhouse. Both finished tremendously!

Despite the heat and humidity that came with this past weekend, Revelstoke came home with three medals: Autumn Griffith-Doyle received a gold medal for girls division 3, Brynn Hoshizaki received a silver medal for girls division 6, and Beth Granstrom received a gold medal for girls division 6.

We would like to thank all families in attendance and recognize sisters Kenadie and Morgan Stefura who, despite their injuries, both finished the meet with smiles on their faces and several best times.

The Ducks are looking forward to their next competition in Golden on of July 8-9.