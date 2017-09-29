Revelstoke athletes raked in medals at 55+ B.C. Games

Golfers led the medal charge with two gold, four silver and one bronze

Lawrence Davis receives his gold medal in the Division B men’s 75-79 low net golf category at the 55+ B.C. Games in Vernon.

Golfers led the medal charge for Revelstoke athletes at the 55+ B.C. Games.

Twenty-one Revelstoke athletes attended the games, which were held in Vernon from Sept. 12 to 16. It is thought to be the largest team that has ever attended from Revelstoke.

The 55+ Games are for athletes who are at least 55 years of age. The variety of sports covers the gamut from archery, to cycling, to whist.

Revelstoke athletes, who competed as part of Zone 8, took part in five different activities. All told, the group took home 15 medals, with the bulk of the haul coming from the golfers.

Golf gold medallists included Bob Tippe in the Division B men’s 75-79 low gross (without handicap) category and Lawrence Davis in the Division B men’s 75-79 low net (with handicap) category.

“It’s not real serious competition,” said Davis, who was attending his fifth games. “People just have a lot of fun.”

The golfing competition took place at the Vernon Golf and Country Club and the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.

Golf silver medallists included Albert Van Goor in the Division A men’s 70-74 low net category, Garry Resvick in the Division B men’s 70-74 low gross category, John Tasko in the Division A men’s 80+ low gross category and Sharon Tippe in the Division B women’s 75-79 category.

Deb Meulendyk won bronze in the Division B women’s 60-64 low net category.

Revelstoke athletes also competed in bridge, where Dale Morehouse and Walter Schleiss won silver in the duplicate 0-300 master points category.

In darts, Ruth Boettger joined forces with Barriere’s Gloria Gartner to take silver in the women’s 65+ doubles category. Linda Bruder took home silver in the women’s 65+ category.

In dragon boating, Ginger Shoji paddled with the Shuswap Coots to take silver.

Revelstoke’s other medallist was world champion Marek Glowacki, who won gold in every event he entered, taking home titles in men’s 75-79 shot put, discus, weight throw and hammer throw.

Even the athletes who didn’t take home medals enjoyed themselves, said Davis, who is the representative for Revelstoke athletes. “It’s all just a really good time.”

This year, Davis worked hard to recruit golfers to the team, which resulted in a participation jump in that sport. For next year’s games, which are scheduled to take place in Kimberley and Cranbrook, Davis said he is setting his sights on the swim team.

Revelstoke didn’t have any swimmers this year.

The South Central Zone 8, which Revelstoke belongs to, finished fourth overall in the medal standings with 120 gold, 100 silver and 62 bronze medals.